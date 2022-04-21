The Sunnyside High School track team held a Crowe Classic track meet on Wednesday, April 13 to honor the passing of former track and field head coach and high school psychologist, Dustin Crowe.
Crowe’s wife, Kayla Crowe was in attendance with friends and family to commemorate Crowe in his achievements.
Tribute was paid to Crowe when a speech was given prior to the start of the 300-meter hurdles, which was Crowe’s main event at the collegiate track at Eastern Washington University.
“My freshman year, some of us felt like we sucked, but Crowe was there for us,” recalled coach Jonathan Knight, who has been coaching for nine years at SHS. “He pushed us to do our best and never gave up on us. We know he supported us when we felt down. He has helped me work hard at helping others feel connected when I see them feeling the way I felt.”
Head coach Jeffrey White reminisces a special moment he and Crowe shared in the past, “Coach Crowe always congratulated both the athletes he coached and those his athletes competed against. His positivity and energy were infectious. My best memory of Coach Crowe was him rocking my newborn son to sleep after a district track meet.”
Bob Balderston, a longtime friend of Crowe who also ran at the collegiate level with him in the early 2000s gives insight into his memory of Crowe, “To say he was my best friend wasn’t quite enough. Dustin was like a brother to me,” said Balderston, who later explains that coach Crowe had a deep devotion to his place of work and the people and students he worked with. “He bled Grizzly red. Coach Crowe pulled into his own pocket on a number of occasions for the Sunnyside track team. Many times, purchasing clothing, equipment, or meals for athletes.”
A moment of silence was shared by all athletes and coaches at the stadium in the memory of Coach Crowe at the end of the speech.
