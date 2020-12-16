SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside School District Board of Director Dylan Gardner turned in his resignation on Nov. 17 and the school board is now accepting applications for Position No. 5 until Jan. 8, 2021, leaving the current board at four members.
While the school board meetings have been buzzing with decisions and heated public comments, Gardner’s own life has been buzzing with activity in his church.
Gardner resigned from his position on the board as he has been appointed the Bishop of the Sunnyside Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Basically, I’m responsible for making sure everything works for the Church unit here in Sunnyside, so that would involve multiple meetings throughout the week and meeting with the youth,” Gardner clarified.
Along with his full time job at the Bi-Mart pharmacy, Gardner added his new role as a bishop could take anywhere from 10 to 20 hours a week to accomplish making it unviable for him to continue serving on the school board. While he is no longer serving his community through school board work, Gardner will continue to serve his community by serving the Church and help people draw closer to Jesus.
“I’m enjoying it, I’m having a lot of fun working with the youth,” Gardner added with enthusiasm at helping young men and women flourish in the Church.
Regarding the current work the board still has to face with the tumultuous division among the community and staff about how to continue education in a pandemic environment, Gardner concluded with sage advice.
“I hope that everyone can realize that the people on the board,” he said, “have the best interest of the kids at heart and willing to see that even if they have differing opinions, that’s really what they’re trying to do, is do what’s best for the kids.”
The board members recognized Gardner’s school board work at the Nov. 30 meeting, and all had appreciated his insight, thoughtfulness, and thorough consideration of the children.
In an interview, President of the Board of Directors Steve Winfree praised Gardner’s preparedness and said of board work, “It’s all about serving and Dylan did that well.”
Winfree also announced post Gardner’s recognition at the Nov. 30 meeting that he will not be running again next November and hopes whoever will replace Gardner and eventually himself will draw from experience and feel comfortable that they can contribute, “no matter what their prior experience is. It’s going to be useful.”
The Sunnyside School District thanked Gardner in an official statement to the Sunnyside Sun.
“His care for each individual student was evident in each decision he made at the board level. He always kept students at the forefront of his thoughts, and his belief and foundational commitment to the Sunnyside School District is something that we valued greatly and will miss on the board. We look forward to seeing what he does next in the Sunnyside community,” the statement said.
To add to the statement of the school district, Superintendent Kevin McKay expressed, “I don’t have enough positive things to say about Dylan, but Dylan’s also got a wonderful opportunity in a different part of his life that I think is something that he’s going to invest some needed time into and do a good job and that’s leading his church.”
