SUNNYSIDE — A benefit dinner-auction to help an Eagles couple will take place Saturday, May 11, at the Eagles Aerie Lodge, 100 South Hill Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event is a benefit for Nora and Joe Barrera, who are needing some financial assistance to cover travel and lodging costs due to Nora’s ongoing medical issues.
Live and silent auctions are planned at 7 p.m. Dancing will follow to the music of Jammin’ Joe and El Tejano Loco at 8 p.m.
Dinner will be by donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.