OUTLOOK — Yakima County Fire District #5 firefighters found the house at 531 Ingham Road fully ablaze in an early morning fire Thursday, Feb. 20.
The fire, believed to have started in the attic, totally destroyed the home of Joshua Beck.
Firemen arrived on the scene to find the one side of the A-frame structure fully involved on the exterior and the fire extending through the open ceiling space to the rear of the dwelling, according to YCFD #5 Captain George Saenz.
He reported the five stations responding to the call took a defensive fire attack due to the risk of impending building collapse. Fire crews worked on protecting exposure to a detached two-car garage which was undamaged.
The dwelling and its contents were a total loss, estimated at $200,000.
Occupants of the home are currently staying with family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Yakima County Fire Marshall.
