SUNNYSIDE — After 10 years of City Council and public discussion which resulted in support for the East Edison Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway intersection in need of sidewalks, curbs, and gutters as far east as the Golob Landing, work is now underway.
Finally, the area will include several school bus stops. This will allow student to walk in safety on sidewalks–especially those to walk from the high school to Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center in the Golob Landing area, Councilman Dean Broersma announced when he learned work was beginning Monday, July 20.
The project which has been at the top of the city’s Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program for several years, obtained all of the land easement agreements and other boundary issues cleared to begin widening of the street.
East Edison Avenue is an example of the city’s continuing list of street programs, which requires an update every year, City Public Works Supervisor Shane Fisher explained.
The council reviewed and approved the 2021 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan during their July 13 meeting.
The annual review plan’s major arterial infrastructure was in need of maintenance, he added.
The price tag for the nine projects currently earmarked for repairs and expansion is $14,940,000, Fisher told Council.
The list which includes a Yakima Valley Highway overlay project between Lincoln Avenue to Edison Avenue and the projected Midvale Road reconstruction projects, received the council approval 7-0.
The city has roughly 12 projects on the current list, most all of which include city matching funds before state or federal dollars kick in Fisher told Council.
Other projects include South Sixth Street from Decatur to North Avenue, Scoon Road improvements, North Sixteenth Street from Sun Valley Elementary School to Sheller Road, Grandview Avenue improvements, Ninth Street Avenue Intersection improvements, Citywide ADA ramps, and South Sixth Street improvements from Grant Avenue to East Lincoln.
