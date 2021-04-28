The City of Sunnyside has temporarily closed the bridge on East Edison Avenue west of the intersection at Highway 241. The decision to close the bridge comes after a collision occurred at the location on April 24.
On April 24, a tractor/trailer truck collided with the guard rail and the bridge railing after attempting to turn westbound onto East Edison Avenue from Highway 241. There were no reported injuries and no other vehicles were involved.
Westbound traffic from Highway 241 is being detoured north to Scheller Road and south to Factory Road. Eastbound traffic on East Edison is being detoured back at Van Nutley Drive.
