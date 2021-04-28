The bridge on East Edison Avenue west of the intersection at Highway 241 is now open, the City of Sunnyside announced in an updated media release Monday afternoon.
The bridge closure was caused after a tractor-trailer semi-truck collided with the guard rail and bridge railing after attempting to turn westbound onto East Edison Avenue from Highway 241, on Saturday, April 24. There were no reported injuries and no other vehicles involved.
