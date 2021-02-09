The impact Edwin Radder, former Sunnyside police chief, made upon the community throughout his 34 years of public service was one of empathy for those who needed a safeguarding hand.
That was the message shared as family and friends honored Radder’s positive and influential role for making a difference in the lives of others during a visitation and service at Smith Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 5.
“My dad was bullied a little bit as a kid. I don’t know to the extent. But he was made fun of,” Michelle Singleterry indicated after reading an interview her father had given to one of the Newhouse kids for a high school project in early 2000.
She added, “In this interview he went into this line of work not only to make the streets safer but also to show kids that get bullied can go out and do more with their life and still achieve their dreams, regardless of what other people think of them.”
Born in Bellingham on June 9, 1956, Radder’s parents, Lawrence and LaVawn raised him, along with his seven siblings on a dairy farm in Sumas. After receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army as a military police member with the 545th Company 1st Cav Division at Ft. Hood, Texas, in 1977, he moved to Sunnyside and joined the police department.
Over the course of Radder’s more than three decades of dedicated service as a patrolman, detective, Sergeant, Captain and Chief, his senior leadership was a reflection of his commitment for duty for upholding the law and keeping the public safe.
“When you have somebody, who has worked his way up through the ranks like that, it is definitely a significant sign of leadership,” Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera stated outside the intimate gathering. “I think today was a wonderful tribute to him and his 34 years of service here didn’t go unnoticed. We appreciate him and we appreciate his family for sharing him for so many years.”
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the funeral was for family and close friends only. There were probably close to 30 police officers in uniform that were included as part of that small group, Singleterry proudly acknowledged.
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde was invited to sing the song, “Oh My Father” at the service. He has been good friends with the family for a number of years and attends church with Michelle, while Radder attended there for many years as well.
“I’ve known Ed for decades,” Linde conveyed, while he encapsulated his insights about how his friend journeyed through life. “He was a very gentle man,” Linde affirmed. “He generally got along with people. He liked people and they liked him. He loved Sunnyside and he loved his job.”
Singleterry and her two brothers, Phillip and Marcus, said they will always remember having the support of the fellow officers, that were hired or trained by Radder, went on to work at other agencies, and returned to Sunnyside for the funeral, she said.
“I first met Ed when he joined the police department and I was already working as a career firefighter in Sunnyside,” former city fire chief Roger Schwab said, who retired after 29 years with the department in 1999. “Ed was a good man. He had a heart full of Sunnyside. Cared deeply for the people and the citizens. And he had a safety net to catch people when they fell.”
Schwab added, “Ed was a very good (volunteer) firefighter. He was always good with training exercises and learned his lessons well. He was unafraid.”
There was a police officer that stood up and shared a story during the service, Singleterry revealed. There were three young boys from the same family that her dad had picked out around 10 to 15 years ago and recruited them to the Sunnyside Police Explorers program.
They grew up through the program and all three of them joined the military, and now they’re in law enforcement, she reminisced. “It was nice to see that other people were seeing the legacy that he left behind and that right there was his legacy – to make sure that at-risk youth know they are just as capable of achieving their dreams.”
