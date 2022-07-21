Ryan Maxwell, Superintendent of the Sunnyside School District led his first School Board meeting at the Denny Blaine Board room on Custer Avenue Monday, July 18.
The meetings addressed topics surrounding the budget and the Early Steps to School Success and Head Start (ESSS) programs.
Jeff Loe, the executive Director of Finance attended the meeting in order to get approval for the purchase of the new Score board. The new score board will cost the district around two hundred thousand dollars which will be paid for over the next few years. Due to the prices of the score board being higher then expected this purchase was previously pushed back till this year.
The next topic of interest addressed was ESSS during Maxwell’s superintendent report. The ESSS programs are ways in which the schools will help parents and children prior to their enrollment in kindergarten. Some ways that this program will help families is by holding parenting classes, giving assistance for food and by making sure that children have books.
Plans for ESSS were made prior to the pandemic but were pushed back due to it. The ESSS program is thru the Save The Children’s foundation and is planned to be done in cooperation with the four lower valley school districts.
The School Board hold meetings every month which will include a budget hearing on August 29 in order for community members to ask question about where school funding is going.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.