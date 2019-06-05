OLYMPIA — Sunnyside and Grandview School Districts were among those being honored for their academic achievements in the Washington State Board of Education’s new State Recognized Schools program that was released on Friday, May 17.
The new recognition system notes the top schools in the areas of performing highly in closing gaps for student improvement, making gains in the Washington School Improvement Framework measures, and/or achieving high in English language arts and math proficiency, high school graduation rates, and school quality and student success measures.
Schools on this spring’s State Recognized Schools list will be receiving award banners from the State Board of Education to display in their buildings.
Area schools recognized with the new award are:
Sunnyside: Chief Kamiakin Elementary School – Closing gaps and demonstrating improvement among student gaps identified for support; Harrison Middle School – Growth in the Washington School Improvement Frameworks metrics while narrowing the gap between the highest and lowest performing student groups and Outlook Elementary School – Closing gaps and demonstrating improvement among student groups identified for support; Grandview: Smith Elementary School – Closing gaps and demonstrating improvement among student gaps identified for support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.