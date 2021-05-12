SEATTLE — Students from the Sunnyside area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for Winter 2021 quarter.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
The students are listed alphabetically by hometown.
Grandview: Linda Barragan; Cindy J. Espinoza; Elaina Catherine Gonzalez; Elizabeth Hernandez Lopez; Michael A. Ledesma; Adriel Lora; Andres Pasaya Hernandez; Jay J. Serna; Patzy Villagrana.
Granger: David Michael Cantu III; Stephanie Saucedo.
Mabton: Veronica M. Ahumada; Adrianaya Marie Roettger; Joshua Swynenburg.
Outlook: Perla Nallely Albarran; Joey Lynn Golden.
Sunnyside: Jesus Antonio Adame; Robert R. Alamillo; Erik Gustavo Birrueta; Jennifer Cervantes; Antonio N. Cienfuegos; Antonio Cortez Jr.; Eduardo Cortez Leon; Mayra Karina Galvan; Estephany Joselyn Gonzalez; Aydan Kay Harrington; Lucero E. Mejia; Jennifer Melissa Mendez; Valeria Mora; Hienschi V. Nguyen; Laurissa Judy Ruiz; Bianca Melissa Salgado; Maricela Santana-Walle; Griffey R. Sarmiento; Alexis Sotelo; Desiree Jolene Walker.
