GRANDVIEW — Operation Homefront’s “Back to School Brigade” campaign is underway in Grandview and Sunnyside. Community members are urged to participate again this year.
The local campaign, led by Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion in Grandview, teams with Operation Homefront and the Dollar Tree Stores in Grandview and Sunnyside to collect school supplies for children of military members. Patrons of the local Dollar Tree Stores are asked if they would like to donate a dollar to the effort when making a purchase.
“You are not limited to a dollar,” said Richard Zook, Vice Commander for Programs from the Grandview Post. “You may donate as much as you would like.”
School supplies donated at the two stores are collected by the Legion Post and delivered to the 792nd Chemical Company at the Grandview Armory. The staff there distributes the supplies to the families of their soldiers in Grandview, Yakima and Spokane and other associated units.
“This is the sixth year we have run the campaign,” Zook said. “The Grandview and Sunnyside communities have been very supportive of the campaigns in the past. Last year was slim due to pandemic uncertainties, but in previous years, we collected over $3,100 in supplies.”
The campaign will end August 4th.
“This program allows us to serve both our military and youth, which are two of the pillars of our organization,” Zook said.
