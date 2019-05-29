SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School Marching Band and Mariachi Band both earned gold standard honors during the Lighted Lilac Parade held May 18 in Spokane as part of the annual Lilac Festival.
The Miss Sunnyside Court brought home the Grand Marshal’s Award in the community floats division.
