Bickleton High School Honor Roll, first semester:
4.0 GPA – Luke Binfet, Adriana Gonzalez and Maleah Jones.
3.75-3.99 – Haylee Andrews, Mason Dickard, Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda, Sarah Merfeld, Hayden Andrews, Madelyn Andrews, Serena Jensen, Azucena Bahena-Sepulveda, John Cardenas, Cheyenne Curtiss and Shelby Ingram.
3.50-3.74 – Sawyer Luther, Nathan Hanson, Adrian Vargas-Salas, Christian Arriaga
3.25-3.49 – Sheyann Riggs, Jacob Merry and Bailey Holycross.
3.00-3.24 – Carl Olmstead, Zulema Ayala and Ezequiel Gonzales-Sepulveda.
Bickleton Junior High School Honor Roll, first semester:
3.75-3.99 – Grace Binfet.
3.50-3.74 – Emma Poteet.
3.25-3.49 – Tristan Jensen, Walter Olmstead, Makaela Dickard, Luke Ray, Gentry Hurst and Addison Whitmore
3.00-3.24 – Vanessa Del Rio.
