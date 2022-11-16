BICKLETON — The first quarter honor roll of the 2022-23 school year has been released by the Bickleton School District.
Earning a 3.75-3.99 GPAs were Maddie Andrews, Grace Binfet, Vanessa Del Rio, Azucena Bahena-Sepulveda, Gentry Hurst, Shelby Ingram, and Kasen Jones.
BHS students with 3.50-3.74 GPAs were Kylee McBride, Emma Poteet, Addison Whitmore, and Zoey Kuder.
The student earning 3.25-3.49 GPA was Cooper Mains.
Closing out the high school honor roll with a GPA of at least 3.00 were Josh Gifford, Sara Guillen, Brianna McBride, and Gaby Tucker.
Bickleton Junior High School also announced the following honor roll recipients for the first quarter: Bayler Mulrony (3.75-3.99); Audrey Poteet, Madison Jobe, Jaslene Vargas-Salas (3.25-3.49); Chevelle Berk, Abigail Vasquez, Mikayla Molina, and Tyler Albano (3.00-3.24).
