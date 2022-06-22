BICKLETON — The second semester honor roll of the 2021-2022 school year has been released by the Bickleton School District.
Earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA) was Adriana Gonzalez.
Next, with 3.75-3.99 GPAs were Haylee Andrews, Luke Binfet, John Cardenas, Maleah Jones, Madelyn Andrews, Azucena Bahena-Sepulveda, Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda, and Sarah Merfeld.
BHS students with 3.50-3.74 GPAs were Grace Binfet, Monique Molina, Abby Fitzgerald, Reece Holycross, Cooper Mains, and Emma Poteet.
Students earning 3.25-3.49 GPAs were Gentry Hurst, Zoey Kuder, Shelby Ingram, Josh Gifford, Bailey Holycross, Serena Jensen, and Brianna McBride.
Closing out the high school honor roll with a GPA of at least 3.00 were Cheyenne Curtiss and Samantha Berk.
Bickleton Junior High School also announced the following honor roll recipients for the second semester: Vanessa Del Rio (3.75-3.99); Tristan Jensen, Addison Whitmore, Audrey Poteet (3.50-3.74); and Hunter Berk (3.00-3.24).
