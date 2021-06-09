Bickleton grad receives high legion award

GRANDVIEW — Jacob Merry, a recent graduate of Bickleton High School, was presented with one of The American Legion’s highest youth awards during a recent awards assembly at the school.
Commander Robert Gates of Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion traveled to Bickleton to present The American Legion School Award to Merry.
The American Legion School Award is a national award presented to a graduating student in 5th, 8th and 12th grades who meet six specific criteria. The award seeks candidates who display the qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Nominations are sought from school staff and the community and are judged by a committee of Legionnaires from the local Post. The award is normally presented to a boy and a girl from each graduating class. In this case, Merry’s nomination was the only one received.
Merry was active in multiple school sports, was a student body officer and had high scholastic achievement. Merry’s nominator noted he had a strong sense of duty to country and that he would be entering the U.S. Marine Corps soon after graduation.
Merry was presented with a display certificate and large display medallion in honor of his award.
One of the four pillars of The American Legion is the wholesome development of youth and is one the Grandview Post actively supports in local communities and schools.
The Post has been serving veterans, military members and families and the local communities since 1919.
