BICKLETON — The first semester honor roll of the 2021-2022 school year has been released by the Bickleton School District.
Earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA) were: Haylee Andrews, Azucena Bahena-Sepulveda, Luke Binfet, Adriana Gonzalez, and Maleah Jones.
Next on the list with 3.75-3.99 GPAs were: Madelyn Andrews, John Cardenas, Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda, Sarah Merfeld, and Cooper Mains.
BHS students with 3.50-3.74 GPAs were: Grace Binfet, Serena Jensen, Gentry Hurst, Cheyenne Curtiss, Reece Holycross, Bailey Holycross, Monique Molina, Emma Poteet, and Abby Fitzgerald.
Students earning 3.25-3.49 GPAs were: Lilly Chavez, Zoey Kuder, Samantha Berk, and Makaela Dickard.
Rounding out the high school honor roll with a GPA of at least 3.00 were: Raymond Holycross, Josh Gifford, Mason Dickard, Kylee McBride, and Brianna McBride.
Bickleton Junior High School also announced the following honor roll recipients for the first semester: Vanessa Del Rio, Addison Whitmore, Tyler Albano, and Audrey Poteet (3.50-3.74); Kasen Jones and Tristan Jensen (3.25-3.49); and Jaslene Vargas-Salas (3.00-3.24).
