BICKLETON — The second semester honor roll of the 2020-2021 school year has been released by the Bickleton School District.
Earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA) were Haylee Andrews, Luke Binfet, Adriana Gonzalez, Maleah Jones, and Serena Jensen.
Next on the list with 3.75-3.99 GPAs were: Madelyn Andrews, Sarah Merfeld, Azucena Bahena-Sepulveda, Christian Arriaga, John Cardenas, Hayden Andrews, Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda, and Shelby Ingram.
BHS students with 3.50-3.74 GPAs were: Adrian Vargas-Salas, Nathan Hanson, Matthew Magana, Sawyer Luther, and Cheyenne Curtiss.
Students earning 3.25-3.49 GPAs were: Reece Holycross, Sheyann Riggs, Kylee McBride, Raymond Holycross, Abby Fitzgerald, and Cooper Mains.
Rounding out the high school honor roll with a GPA of at least 3.00 were: Ezequiel Gonzales-Sepulveda, Mason Dickard, Jacob Merry, Nicholas Springer, and Bailey Holycross.
Bickleton Junior High School also announced the following honor roll recipients for the second semester: Grace Binfet, Emma Poteet (4.0); Luke Ray, Gentry Hurst (3.75-3.99); Monique Molina, Vanessa Del Rio, Addison Whitmore, Tristan Jensen (3.25-3.49); and Makaela Dickard, Walter Olmstead (3.0-3.24).
