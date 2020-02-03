2019-20 Bickleton High School First Semester Honor Roll:
4.0 GPA
Leyla Gonzalez and Scott McBride;
3.75 - 3.99
John Cardenas, Adriana Gonzalez, Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda, Sarah Merfeld, Adrian Vargas-Salas, Luke Binfet, Haylee Andrews, Ethan Mains, Maleah Jones, Hayden Andrews and Cheyenne Curtiss;
3.50 - 3.74
Ethan Andrews, Serena Jensen and Shelby Ingram;
3.25 - 3.49
Kylee McBride, Nathan Hanson, Rosalinda Molina and Sawyer Luther;
3.00 - 3.24
Christian Arriaga, Zeke Gonzales-Sepulveda, Seth Nicholson, Jacob Merry, Briana Martinez, Jazmin Ayala and Dawson Naught.
Bickleton Junior High School First Semester Honor Roll:
3.75 - 3.99
Grace Binfet
3.50 - 3.74
Emma Poteet and Sheyann Riggs;
3.25 - 3.49
Madelyn Andrews, Camden Pearson, Luke Ray and Aiden Pearson;
3.00 - 3.24
Zulema Ayala and Gentry Hurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.