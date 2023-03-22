GRANDVIEW — The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion is still seeking applicants for this year’s Evergreen Boys State.
The program is a week-long experience in hands-on government. Boys from the Lower Yakima Valley, including Mabton and Bickleton are eligible.
This year only, both juniors and seniors may apply for the program, Post 57 Adjutant James Davidson said. However, scholarships awarded are available only to juniors as well as the potential to attend Boys Nation in August.
Boys State will take place June 18-24 at Warm Beach Conference Center in Stanwood.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
