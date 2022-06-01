Paul “Cowboy Buck” and Elizabeth Stierle will continue their farewell tour spending two days in Sunnyside, June 7 and 8.
Buck and Elizabeth will have two performances at Washington Elementary School Tuesday, June 7.
The first being at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 2:15 p.m.
Buck and Elizabeth first came to Washington Elementary School in 1988 making it their first school performance.
The pair will then perform with the kindergartners at Sun Valley Elementary School Wednesday, June 8. Times are yet to be determined.
Buck and Elizabeth will continue the farewell tour through the end of August performing at various locations around the northwest.
Then the couple plans to move to Oklahoma with hopes of returning to the northwest from time to time.
