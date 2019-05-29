MABTON — Leading the Mabton High School class of 2019 at its Friday, May 31, commencement ceremony will be valedictorian Makaylaw Castellanos.
For the past four years, she’s been a leader at the school, playing volleyball and serving as a Girls State delegate.
Now, Castellanos has her sights set on being a leader in service to her country.
With a 3.915 GPA, the daughter of Angelica Reyna and Mario Castellanos has enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
The middle child of eight children, she signed her contract on April 24 and ships out Sept. 25. Recruit training will be in Great Lakes, Ill.
“I signed into the nuclear field, which has electricians, electrician mates and machinist mates,” Castellanos explained, noting her commitment is for six years active duty and two years in the reserves.
“That part is already set in stone,” she quipped.
Castellanos chose military life over college because “… the Navy offered me more money,” she laughed.
She is excited about her new adventure, stating the schooling is why her contract is longer than some.
Also in the Top 10 percent at Mabton are salutatorian Sergio Medina with a 3.822 GPA, Litzy Velasco with a 3.817, Jose Morales with a 3.733 and Juliady Marenco with a 3.662.
There will be 46 graduates at this year’s graduation ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Mel Todd Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.