SUNNYSIDE — 15-year-old Sophomore Artemio Gonzalez walked up to Sunnyside High School Monday, April 13 looking to obtain his digital device so he can get back to learning.
“I’m anxious to catch up on my work, even if it’s distance learning,” Gonzalez commented while paraeducator Sally Saldana checked for his name on the list of freshmen and sophomores needing devices.
More than 20 Sunnyside school district employees volunteered part of their spring break beginning Thursday, April 9 to roll out Chromebooks to provide for students’ distance learning needs.
The decision to provide students with digital devices comes from Governor Inslee’s decision to have schools remained closed until the end of the 2019-2020 year announced on Monday, April 6.
The Sunnyside School District announced via their social media sites that they were planning a new “First Day of School” scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, with an emphasis on becoming comfortable with new social distancing.
Sunnyside School District’s social media also announced, and Sunnyside High School students were messaged through PowerSchool, about picking up the laptops from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 9.
The employees providing the devices included paraprofessionals, teachers, and security guards. The staff donned safety masks and latex gloves while providing the digital devices to students.
As cars lined up to receive their Chromebooks, employees looked on their clipboard for the name of either a freshman or sophomore then passed on the digital device. Seniors and juniors are already in possession of the Chromebooks as part of their regular studies.
Harrison Middle School paraeducator, Ismael Ocampo was proud to be doing his part in handing out the laptops. “It’s about going the extra mile for the students in the community,” he expressed.
That was the prevailing feeling among all the employees providing digital devices to students driving up to Sunnyside High School.
Seeing students was also a welcome visit as well.
Washington Elementary paraeducator Maggie Pacheco-Cornwell enthused, “I think it’s awesome, I love helping out. The kids are excited. And it’s neat because the kids say ‘Hi!’” She then gestured with a waving motion excitedly.
Administrative Assistant for IT Patricia Barrientes stated that parents were also grateful that the school district is providing devices to students.
“They can’t afford it, so it’s what I’ve heard already from several people who said, ‘We didn’t know if we had to buy it,’” Barrientes elaborated.
According to District Communications Director Jessica Morgan, approximately 4,000 devices have already been deployed to students and there are plans to continue deploying devices to elementary students who need them this week.
