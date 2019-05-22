SUNNYSIDE — Next weekend marks the first of many high school graduation ceremonies being planned in the surrounding area.
Here is the dates and times for upcoming graduations. If baccalaureates are scheduled those are listed as well.
Friday, May 31
SUNNYSIDE Christian’s graduation commencement ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. at Grandview Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Elm Street.
MABTON Jr./Sr. High School seniors will receive their diplomas at 7 p.m. in the Mel Todd Gymnasium, B Street.
ZILLAH High School graduation will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Andy Collins Stadium field.
The seniors will attend a Baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at the Zillah Nazarene Church.
Saturday, June 1
BICKLETON High School’s three seniors, Cesareo Arriaga, Hannah Binfet and Michael Gannon, will be graduating at 4 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Baccalaureate services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church.
Friday, June 7
SUNNYSIDE High School’s commencement ceremony at Clem Senn Field starts at 8 p.m.
GRANGER High School ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. for the graduating class of 2019.
Saturday, June 8
PROSSER High School’s graduates march into Art Fiker Stadium at 10 a.m. to receive graduation congratulations.
GRANDVIEW High School’s graduates march to the stately “Pomp and Circumstance” onto Rich Leenhouts Stadium field at 8 p.m.
Prior to graduation, a baccalaureate will be observed Wednesday, June 5, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
