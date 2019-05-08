GRANDVIEW- Yakima Valley College will host a financial application workshop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Grandview YVC campus, 500 WW. Main St.
Representatives will be available to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and/or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA).
These workshops are open to the community and free of charge.
