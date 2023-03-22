Developing interest in music at a young age

Giving children an early start to leaning about instruments and music is one of the goals the Sunnyside High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society.
“We believe (and studies have shown) that an interest in the arts begins at a very young age and we want to bring some joy to these kids while also fostering a love for music in our future grizzlies,” said advisor Zachary Petty.
One way that the honor society has been trying to foster this interest in music was through an instrument demonstration at the Sunnyside United Methodist Church on Friday, March 17.
During this time the Pre-school students were able to talk to the different students in music honor society to learn more about their instruments.
“The Tri-M Music Honor Society is a group of exceptional music students at the high school who have made it their mission to serve our community through music advocacy and outreach,” said Petty.
The honor society has worked on other project over the year including a silent auction that took place during the winter concert.
They raised $400 during the auction which will go towards their scholarship fund.
The Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter opens up opportunities for students Through performance and community service.
