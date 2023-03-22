Developing interest in music at a young age

Students of the Sunnyside High School Tri-M Music Honor Society demonstrate their instruments to the youngsters of the United Methodist Church Preschool on Friday, March 17.

 Kennia Perez

Giving children an early start to leaning about instruments and music is one of the goals the Sunnyside High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society.

“We believe (and studies have shown) that an interest in the arts begins at a very young age and we want to bring some joy to these kids while also fostering a love for music in our future grizzlies,” said advisor Zachary Petty.

