GRANDVIEW — Grandview School District has returned to a daily meal delivery schedule, ensuring students will have access to five days of breakfast and lunch.
After buses have completed their food delivery routes, there are some meals that remain. The school district will then donate leftover meals in conjunction with the Salvation Army.
Marcia Wagner, Grandview School District director of nutrition services said they’re working closely with the Salvation Army and since the organization can only distribute food one day per week, the district is trying to supplement that service.
From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the donated meals are set up on a table with several carrier totes queued up at the district office. Cars then come through the parking lot in a line and pick up the meals in a drive-thru fashion. Two lunches per vehicle are donated to an adult.
Children have accompanied adults for these meals. “We need the kids to go to the other sites. So, it’s supposed to only be adults…I stood out there for a couple days and said that if [parents] wanted to guarantee kids a meal, they need to go to the other [bus] sites,” the director of nutrition reiterated.
Since the beginning of the adult meal donations during the week of Monday, March 30 thru Friday, April 3, the program has averaged about 150 cars.
Out of the box donations have also included food staples such as five-pound bags of flour and pasta. Those items couldn’t be used prior to their expiration date and instead of being discarded, were distributed to families in need.
“Seeing the smiles on their faces after receiving the meals makes me feel like I’m helping to make a difference in our community,” Speech Language Pathologist Assistant Michele Medina conveyed. “Just like the students, adults are very grateful and appreciative of the program.”
