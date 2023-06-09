Dr. Rob Darling selected as new Grandview superintendent

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview School District has named their new superintendent. District Deputy Superintendent for the Yakima School District, Dr. Rob Darling was selected as the next superintendent for the Grandview School District.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year, Yakima & Benton County
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, Yakima & Benton County
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One year, out of county
|$62.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, out of county
|$45.00
|for 180 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|Six months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Three months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|One month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
GRANDVIEW — The Grandview School District has named their new superintendent. District Deputy Superintendent for the Yakima School District, Dr. Rob Darling was selected as the next superintendent for the Grandview School District.
“The board extends their thanks and sincere appreciation to the students, community, and staff for their valuable input during this process,” said Scott McKinney, Grandview School Board chair.
The Grandview School Board started the interview process on May 30, initially beginning with six candidates. After two days of interviews, the board narrowed their search down to three candidates.
Dr. Darling was one of the three finalists along with Assistant Superintendent of the Burlington-Edison School District Dr. Bryan Jones and Acting Grandview Superintendent Jose Rivera.
Prior to serving the Yakima School District as the Deputy Superintendent, Darling served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning from 2019 to 2021. He was an elementary school principal in the Selah School District from 2013 to 2019, and has served as an adjunct professor for Seattle Pacific University, CityU of Seattle, and Heritage University. Darling received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2016.
Darling has also served on the Central Washington Equity Leadership Network and as a regional representative on the Washington Association for Bilingual Education.
The board plans to offer a contract to Darling during its next regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the District Learning Center.
Pending successful contract negotiations, Darling will begin his tenure as Grandview Superintendent on July 1.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.