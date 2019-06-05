GRANDVIEW — There is a place where youth can go after school for a few hours.
The city youth drop-in programs are offered Monday through Friday, from 2:30-5 p.m., at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
To register with a $10 annual fee, call 509-882- 9219. Non-city residents are asked to pay $20 per child.
A parent signature is required at the time of registration.
