ORANGE CITY, Iowa — College freshman Lucas Dykstra, a student at Northwestern College, was one of 263 students to earn a spot on the Academic Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.75 or higher for the fall 2019 semester.
To be on the Dean’s List he had to achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. He earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be a Collegiate Scholar. Of the 263 Collegiate Scholars, 84 of them maintained a perfect 4.0.
Dykstra is a freshman mathematics and secondary education major at Northwestern College. He is the son of Del and Kara Dykstra of Sunnyside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.