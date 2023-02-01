CHENEY — Eastern Washington University has announced the students earning Dean’s List honors for Fall Quarter 2022.
Undergraduate students who earn 12 quality hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better are placed on the Dean’s List.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County (Yakima, Benton): Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In County (Yakima, Benton): One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County: Six Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|Out of County: One Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access: Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Digital Access: One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
CHENEY — Eastern Washington University has announced the students earning Dean’s List honors for Fall Quarter 2022.
Undergraduate students who earn 12 quality hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better are placed on the Dean’s List.
Sunnyside: Nathan Contreras, Arcelia Madrigal, Husai Moreno, Marcos Ortiz, Isaac Palomino, and Edgar Perez.
Grandview: Itzia Alcazar, Bryan Arellano, Jessica Avalos, Jennifer Castaneda, Ruben Cohetzaltitla, Yicel De La Cruz, Krista Den Hoed, Jorge Morales, Rocco Parrish, and Lauren Vargas.
Granger: Gustavo Sanchez.
Mabton: Genaro Bahena.
Prosser: Cami Anderson, Lisette Arriaga, Ian Campuzano, Ethan Denny, Rachel Forrister, Alizay Garza, Baylie Gibson, Fermin Grajeda, Lizeth Guerra, Brizeida Hernandez Abarca, Elizabeth Humberstad, Kassandra Lopez, Andrea Orozco-diaz, Daisy Palencia, Aspen Peters, Lino Rivera, Angel Tovar, and Damaris Yepez.
Toppenish: Zoraida Dominguez, Samantha Escamilla, Gerardo Ortiz Murillo, Joel Ramirez, and Alyne Velasco.
Wapato: Anna Hernandez, Cooper Paulsen, and Jade Rivera.
Zillah: Andrew Carter, Angelica Cortes, and Kassandra Garza.
Students who have placed a directory restriction on their records will not be released for publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.