GRANDVIEW — Four Sunnyside High School girls have been named Girls State by Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Unit 57 of The American Legion Auxiliary to attend Evergreen Girls State in June.
Delegates are Aline Anderson, Macy Sanchez, Cinthia Santiago-Villanueva and Keisha White.
Evergreen Girls State is sponsored as a youth program by The American Legion Auxiliary and conducted at Central Washington University.
More delegates will to be named in the coming week.
More information call Nancy Davidson at (509) 882-1984.
