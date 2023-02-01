GRANDVIEW — The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 57 are seeking applicants for this year’s Evergreen Boys State and Evergreen Girls State.
Both programs are a week-long experience in hands-on government. Boys and girls from the Lower Yakima Valley, including Mabton and Bickleton are eligible.
This year only, both juniors and seniors may apply for the program, Post 57 Adjutant James Davidson said. However, scholarships awarded at each program are available only to juniors and the potential to attend Boys Nation or Girls Nation is limited to juniors.
Girls interested should contact Nancy Davidson, Auxiliary Girls State Chairwoman, can be reached at 509-882-1984 or email nedavidson46@gmail.com. Boys should contact Jim Davidson at 509-882-1984 or email adjutant.walegion57@gmail.com prior to applying online.
Girls State will take place June 11-17, at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, while Boys State will take place June 18-24 at Warm Beach Conference Center in Stanwood.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.