Graduation events at Sunnyside High School kickoff today, June 2.
• Wednesday, June 2 — Seniors Last Day of Class; Moving Up Assembly at 1 p.m., streamed live at sunnysidegrizzlies.com; Scholarship Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. with Baccalaureate to follow at 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 3 — Senior Breakfast and Graduation Rehearsal at 8:15 a.m. in the SHS Commons. Seniors must check in by 9 a.m.
• Friday, June 4 — Graduation Ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Seniors must check in by 5:30 p.m.; Senior Party (30 minutes after Graduation), Seniors must have turned in their permission slip and are required to stay until 11 p.m.
