GRANDVIEW — The Grandview High School Parent Booster Club will be holding a fundraiser this Friday, July 22.
Car washes are by $5 donation and energy drinks and Italian sodas will also be available for purchase at the Marchant Home Furnishing parking lot, 1017 W. Wine Country Road from 3 to 7 p.m.
