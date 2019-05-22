GRANDVIEW — High School senior Destiny Jones’ portrait of her bird, “Benjamin,” is the 2019 Washington State Board of Education Award winner.
Jones earned the right to advance from ESD 105 Regional competition to the State of Superintendent Art Show.
The senior is one of 14 state high school artists whose work is on display in the OSPI lobby in the old Capitol Building in Olympia.
Jones is the first Grandview High School student to advance an entry to the state show since 2010. She was honored during a winners’ reception last Friday, May 17, at the OSPI office.
