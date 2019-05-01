GRANDVIEW — For the first time in a long time, a Grandview High School student has received a prominent American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship.
Alexa Rodriguez, a senior at Grandview High School, received the Susan Burdett Girls State Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Rodriguez was one of nine area girls sponsored to Girls State last year by Grandview’s Auxiliary Unit.
She and one other student represented Grandview High School.
Rodriguez has served as an ASB officer, and an officer in several groups at the High School. She has been a member of the volleyball and tennis teams. She has been a youth group leader at her church.
The Grandview Unit is still seeking Grandview girls to attend Girls State this year.
More information is available by calling Nancy Davidson at 509-882-1984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.