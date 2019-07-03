NEWBERG, Ore. — A 2018 Grandview High School graduate, Mercedes Mendoza, has earned a place on the George Fox University Dean’s List for spring 2019.
She is a musical education major at the university, who has earned a 3.5 grade point average or better while carrying 12 or more graded credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.