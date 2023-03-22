The Sunnyside High School students took home big wins during the 2023 Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair that took place during the second week of March.
Students received over 50 awards during the science far throughout the different categories.
Junior Ruth Wise-Maldonado took home multiple awards during the science fair, last year she was awarded a scholarship from the Worldwide Science fair with her project.
This year Maldonado took home Second place in the senior division, the Rasalind Franklin award, the NASA Earth System Science Award, an award from the Yale- Yale Science and Engineering Association and an award in the perseverance category.
Receiving awards for the high school in the ninth grade division were Jane Weaver who place second, Crystal Garibay who place third and Sadie Lord who place third.
Receiving special awards were MaleahAnn Mendoz, Mireya Gutierrez, Serenity Ibarra, Madelyn Humphreys, Claire Sheehan, Ryker Heeringa, Maria Herrera, Emily Gallardo, Alesandra Gonzalez, Sariah Wise, Marisabel Zarazua -Gomez, Sadie Lord, Karla Mondragon, Katherine Chavez, Celeste Vergara-Borges and Autiannna Fernandez.
Receiving awards of distinction were David Ambriz, Ian Anderson. Katherine Chavez, Alexus Garcia, Yadira Garibay-Castaneda, Russell Mejia, Dylan Schlosser, Joslin Zurita, Sariah Wise- Maldanodo, Valeria Alvarado, Autianna Fernandez, Emily Gallardo, Kamilla Garcia, Mireya Gutierez, Madelyn Humpherys, Kelsee Madrigal-Cisneros, Uriel Olmedo, Karla Mondragon, Crystal Garibay, Laura Gonzalez-Sanchez, Maria Herrera, Cristina Leyva, Kayla Murray, Gunner Porter, Cain Rodriguez, Ernesto Verduzco, Spencer Parsons, Ryker Herringa, Mya Morales, Michelle Ojeda, Alex Carmona Mondragon, Ivan Castillo, Serenity Ibarra, Jimena Mondragon, Mia Ruiz-Lara, Berenice Vasquez, Marlene Torres- Macias, Alesandra Gonzalez, Brisa Longoria- Sosa, Sadie Lord, Enrique Macias, Elias Mejia, Lila Rice, Giselle Salgado- Sotelo, Claire Sheehan, Marisabel Zarazua-Gomez, Kris Bonilla Velasco, Damien Candido- Vargas, Anayiah Sanchez and Celeste Vergara- Borges.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
