SUNNYSIDE — Hogla Deida Cortez and Natalia Naranjo have set their collegiate goals high as they prepare to head to their prospective universities with tuition help from the SHS Alumni Scholarships they are both recipients of.
Deida, who prefers to use her middle name, has chosen Whitworth University in Spokane as her place of higher education, opting to major in Sociology with a focus in pre-law. She then hopes to transfer to Gonzaga to become an immigration attorney.
“I have a lot of family members that are immigrants. My dad actually got deported when I was little,” Deida divulged. She has not seen him since she was a fourth grader.
The former Miss Sunnyside’s mother is another driving force for her to become an immigration attorney. “The reason she came to the United States was so I could get a better education,” the 3.80 Grizzly expressed, “I just want to thank her for that and give back to her.”
Natalia has been hard at work in the produce section at Walmart while she saves up for her first semester at the University of Washington.
Coming from a household of Washington State University Cougars, the future Husky wanted to forge her own path and experiences. “I’ve always liked Seattle and I’ve always been an adventurous person,” the multi-sport athlete exclaimed.
Natalia’s adventure at the University of Washington includes studying pre-medical courses with her “hopes and dreams to become a neurosurgeon.”
The 3.82 graduate revealed her cousin had had a brain aneurysm and perished because of it. “Ever since that, I’ve always had an interest in it, like how does the brain actually work, how does it develop, how does it affect your nervous system.”
The two young ladies’ SHS Alumni Scholarship, totaling to $2,750 each will be put forward to tuition costs at the beginning of their terms at their chosen colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.