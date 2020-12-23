SUNNYSIDE — While it seems like online and hybrid learning has challenged students and teachers alike, Harrison Middle School (HMS) set out to show their appreciation of 90 students who have succeeded in obtaining a 4.0 with placards to place on their lawn.
Principal Tyler Rice relayed Harrison traditionally holds a variety of events for honor roll student from dances to treats and field trips to go bowling or go to the movies for 4.0 students.
Unable to have the same events, Rice conveyed, “My team came up with the idea to do yard signs after we did that last spring for all of our teachers during teacher appreciation week. My support team, led by my Assistant Principals, Michelle Simon and Rebecca Partch, planned and organized this event.”
So, proudly placed on each 4.0 students’ lawn are the signs designed by Harrison Middle School Academic Specialist Lupe Rios. The white signs denote the achievement with the phrase, “A global pandemic didn’t stop me from achieving a 4.0,” a testament to the challenges faced by students.
Additionally, 158 students made the honor roll with a 3.0 or above and received goodie bags full of treats that were delivered by paraeducators and support staff with help from the transportation department.
Harrison Middle School opened their doors to hybrid learning on Monday, Nov. 23, and according to Tyler Rice, it has been an outstanding success.
To prepare for the school doors to open again, the staff busied themselves marking the hallways with arrows to indicate paths for students to traverse. Rice credited his staff, “We couldn’t have done it if we didn’t have a team effort from everybody.”
With approximately 180 students attending the first day of school and 145 attending the second, Harrison has two thirds attending the hybrid model and one third remaining at home.
“The kids were awesome,” Rice beamed, “They were just so happy to be there, you know. You could see the smiling eyes over their masks everywhere.”
The adjusting of school schedules, class offerings, food service methods, and even transportation schedules has educated Rice. Moreover, he is grateful for his team for their hard work to ensure students were able to come back to the hallowed Harrison hallways.
Rice praised his students and staff for learning new skills and adapting to the new ways of teaching.
“Our support staff – counselors, paraeducators, intervention specialists, secretaries, and assistant principals – have done an incredible job of reconnecting our disconnected students and getting them needed supports.
“HMS parents have been amazing as well, supporting and encouraging their students and communicating with school staff.”
