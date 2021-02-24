6th Grade – Angelica Barcenas, Malia Gamboa, Deron Landaverde, Alex Newhouse and Denyse Rivera.
7th Grade – Valeria Alvarado, Alexander Carmona-Mondragon, Elias Mejia, MaleahAnn Mendoza, Anali Pineda, William Romero and Danica Torres.
8th Grade – Yamilex Barreto-Torres, Emma Farias, Alejandro Mendoza-Cruz, Kimberly Ramirez-Espindola and Mia Ruiz-Lara.
