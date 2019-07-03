TOPPENISH — Heritage University has again been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation to fund scholarships for students pursuing degrees in the health sciences and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.
David Wise, VP of Advancement and Marketing for Heritage, was presented with a grant check from Lori Froehlich, regional business manager of the Pacific Power Foundation on June 5.
Froehlich said Pacific Power Foundation supports Heritage University’s mission of making a college education accessible to anyone with the talent and drive to pursue a degree is in close alignment to the Foundation’s support for projects that best serve community interests.
