TOPPENISH — The following are students have earned a place on the Heritage University fall semester’s Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, students, who have earned semester grade point averages of 3.5 or better.
Sunnyside — Gissell Aguilar; Maritza Alvarez, Sulem Bernal, Abigail Bravo, Leslie Castillo, Ana Cisneros Chavez, Karina Colin, Krisana Fernandez, Marlenne Garibay, Maira Hernandez-Gonzalez, Ruby Herrera, Natalie Martinez, Dulce Martinez, Guadalupe Navarro, Edith Noriega, Arlene Olea, Allison Platsman, Stephanie Rabanales, Aiyh Sarama, Delia Serna, Yoana Torres, Brayan Torres Gutierrez, Maria Vargas and Paola Villanueva.
Grandview — Yessyca Alvarez, Taylor Ebbelaar, Sandra Feria, Valentin Mendoza, Elizabeth Orozco, Liliana Padilla, Yolanda Penaloza, Ruby Prieto, Maria Quezada, Briceida Ramos, Cassandra Rodriguez, Monica Romero Castro, Gabriel Sillas Ramos and James Torres.
Mabton — Stephanie Mendoza.
Outlook — Luis Garcia and Jacqueline Garcia-Hernandez.
Prosser — Eilee Andujo, Jennifer Cantu, Dorothy Garwood and Zoe Gonzalez.
Granger — Daisy Bustamante Orduno, Keila Diaz, Leticia Garcia, Gloria Reyes and Diana Solorio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.