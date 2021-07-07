TOPPENISH — Heritage University President Andrew Sund, Ph.D. announced June 17 that all students, faculty, and staff will be required to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester.
Sund said the decision by Heritage administrators to require vaccinations was made after much thought, research, and analysis. “This decision follows vaccination recommendations by the Yakima County Health District, the State of Washington, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Sund.
Exceptions to the vaccination requirement will be made for people who have medical conditions, religious beliefs, or extenuating circumstances that prevent them from being vaccinated.
To assist those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, Heritage University will host a vaccination clinic that is open to students, employees and any family members that are 12 years or older living in the same household on Friday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
