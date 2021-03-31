TSA Virtual State was held March 25-27. Harrison Middle School students have been attending virtual meetings and working on events since September, which they were able to showcase with judges both Thursday and Friday virtually from the Sunnyside School District Administration offices.
Each morning students arrived at 9 a.m. and as a team watched opening sessions together, for interviews, tests and skills challenges students were separated into rooms to participate in their events.
Other events students participated in during the day included leadership training and goose chase scavenger hunt. The competition culminated Saturday morning with an awards ceremony hosted at Harrison Middle School.
Students who participated in the virtual conference were: Veronica Gonzalez, Iker Gutierrez, Madelyn Humpherys, Kimberly Jimenez-Mendoza, Cade Mears, Gavin Montelongo, Alex Newhouse, Shanelle Valencia, Kennedy Wise and Jaxon Wise.
All students who placed in one or more events qualifies them for TSA Virtual Nationals which will be held June 1-15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.