SPOKANE — Kassandra Montelongo-Alvarez of Sunnyside has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for Spring Quarter 2022. Students on the honor roll have earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a dynamic, 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
