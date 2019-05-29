SUNNYSIDE — It is an exciting time in the Lower Yakima Valley when the Nouvella Club can present area graduates with scholarships to aid in their higher education pursuits.
This year, Club Scholarship Committee chair Peggy Romfo announced that Sunnyside High School’s Danielle LaPierre and Prosser High School’s Raul Robles would each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
When thanking the club for its support LaPierre, the daughter of Peggy LaPierre, announced her plans to attend Central Washington University and major in elementary education.
LaPierre, in her spare time, volunteered countless hours collecting and distributing blankets and sleeping bags, as well as warm clothing, for the homeless in Yakima Valley communities.
She also volunteered at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo, as well as being active in and at church.
Robles, who also attends Columbia Basin College Running Start, is the son of Raul Robles Sanchez and Maria de Los Angeles Durate. He plans to attend University of Washington to study in the pre-med program.
Robles is active in in the Girls and Boys Club of America, served as drum major for his high school band and has been a food bank volunteer. He also holds a second degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.
Serving with Romfo on the scholarship committee were Letha Grubb and Rose Ann Moore.
