GRANDVIEW — Fred E. Hayes American Legion Post 57 presented various awards to Grandview High School seniors during their awards assembly last Wednesday, June 5.
The first awards were presented on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57. Girls State Citizenship medals were presented to Monica Macias and Alexa Rodriguez, both of whom attended the 2018 Girls State.
Rodriguez was also recognized for winning the Department (State) Sally Burdett Girls State Scholarship of $1,000. She was presented a medal for that honor.
Vocational Scholar medals were presented to the top three scholars in vocational programs. Bronze went to Briseida Espindola Calderon, Silver to Reese Ramos and Gold to Monica Macias.
Athlete Scholar medals were then presented to the top three scholars in athletic programs — Marin Bender (bronze), Monica Macias (silver) and Reese Ramos (gold).
The major award presented was The American Legion School Award, which is widely known around the nation, but the Grandview Post is the only one in the area that presents it to schools in their area. Nominations of school employees and community members determine the recipients — a boy and girl.
Espindola Calderon received an Honorable Mention as a runner-up for the award. Monica Macias and Reese Ramos received the large display medallion.
